Zelenskyy Tables Bill In Parliament To Grant Special Status To Polish Nationals In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing raging war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tabled a bill in the parliament that would provide special status to Polish nationals in Ukraine. This comes as Poland on July 11 commemorated the anniversary of the massacre committed during World War II by a nationalist Ukrainian formation. According to the president's office, a draft bill on establishing legal and social protections for Polish citizens on Ukrainian territory has been introduced to express gratitude to Poland for its continued support of Ukraine since Russia launched a full-fledged war in late February.

“Let this be a special sign on these issues which are very hard to discuss,” stated Polish President Andrzej Duda, Euractiv reported citing Wprost magazine. He was making reference to the killings of the Polish minority in Volhynia, Eastern Galicia by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army paramilitary formation during the Second World War. Meanwhile, historians claim that nearly 100,000 polish citizens were killed in the massacre. Notably, Poland observes July 11 as a day of remembrance for what is referred to as "the Volhynian slaughter" in Polish culture.

Polish Memory Institute decided to go ahead with commemoration events

However, there have been calls across the country asking the government to abandon any commemorative activities in order to avoid tensions between Polish citizens and thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have taken shelter in the country. Although the Polish Memory Institute (IPN) decided to go ahead with the commemoration activities. “Ukraine’s drama does not exempt us from commemorating the victims of the crime committed by the Ukrainian Insurgency Army," stated Adam Siwek, IPN’s Commemoration of Fight and Martyrdom Bureau Director, Euractiv reported.

Poland provided continuous support to Ukraine since the Russian invasion

It is significant to mention here that Poland has continuously supported Ukraine since the onset of the war and also indicated that it is ready to act as a security guarantee for Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that Warsaw would be ready if Ukraine asks them to become security guarantors and peace guarantors after the war. Meanwhile, the Polish government also stated that the country is making an utmost effort to be the centre of the UN-led international fund to support the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Image: AP