Ukraine’s embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, said that he had held talks with his western allies and asked them to increase sanction pressure on Russia. Addressing media reporters on Monday, Zelenskyy revealed that he held virtual talks with leaders of the UK, Canada, Germany, Italy and Azerbaijan asking them to ramp up their defence supplies to Ukraine as well as strengthen sanctions against the Kremlin. Interestingly, Russia’s Former President Dmitry Medvedev had, earlier this week, told reporters that western sanctions did not have the power to sway the Kremlin and would only consolidate the Russian Federation.

“We agreed with Britain to further support our defence and strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation. Canada also supports a tougher response from the world to the catastrophe created by Russian troops in Ukrainian cities,” Zelesnkyy said as per CNN. "In a conversation with German Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz, I also paid considerable attention to the need to increase sanction pressure on Russia," he added.

Discussed with @JustinTrudeau 🇺🇦🇨🇦 cooperation in the fields of defense and sanctions pressure on Russia. Informed about the crimes of Russia and the course of the negotiation process. I’m grateful for the willingness to consider additional macro-financial assistance for Ukraine. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2022

Earlier this week, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace emphasised that supplying British tanks won’t help Ukraine much as they require specialized training. Instead, it would be better if Ukrainian refurbished Soviet-era equipment stored in their inventories. Meanwhile, Zelesnkyy said that he expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the humanitarian support provided to Ukraine and informed them about the state of affairs in the territories where Russian troops entered.

Italy has agreed to become guarantors of security: Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian leader also spoke about Italy and said that the Mediterranean state has agreed to become "one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security in the relevant new system of guarantees that we are elaborating". His remarks came as Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet Russian diplomats later today (Tuesday) in Istanbul for the fifth round of negotiations to end the humanitarian war. Rome has already imposed sanctions on Moscow as a part of the EU and also pledged to rebuild a theatre that was obliterated by Russian troops in the besieged city of Mariupol.

It has been 33 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he said was a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine. The war that followed, has now left thousands dead, cities pulverized and turned the ex-soviet state into a macabre trap. The gruesome conflict has not only affected Ukraine, which was once the world’s third-largest nuclear power, but also neighbouring countries. More recently, its repercussions were felt in the Bosphorus strait, which links Red to the Mediterranean Sea.

(Image: AP)