Zelenskyy Tells G7 His Military Faces Urgency As US Plans To Send Missile Defense Systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an address to the G7 nations, said that his military forces have been facing the urgency to be helped with advanced weaponry to counter Russians that have been gaining a stronghold in the eastern region. Helping Ukraine's military will improve its position against Russia, said the Ukrainian leader in the video meeting. The G7 leaders, in response, pledged to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes". Zelesnkyy meanwhile demanded that the G7 leaders weaken Russia's resolve in Ukraine by imposing a price cap on Russian oil, raising tariffs on Russian goods and imposing new sanctions.

Zelenskyy also urged the G7 "to do everything possible" to end the war in his country by the end of the year, 2022 as he addressed the summit in Bavaria by video link. Zelenskyy "had a very strong message that we must do everything possible to try to end this war before the end of the year," a G7 source reportedly said. He [Ukraine leader] stressed the importance of "not lowering the pressure and continuing to sanction Russia massively, heavily".

Zelesnkyy reminds of 'harshness of winter', appeals to end war by end of 2022

Ukrainian president in his virtual address underscored the "harshness of winter" that was waiting during the war, "where it is more difficult to fight". "At the end of the year, we will enter a situation where positions will be frozen," he iterated. He also stressed that the West has become fatigued by the cost of war. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan later told the reporters that Zelenskyy had appealed for further air defence systems to counter Russia's long-range artillery systems. He urged the G7 leaders to "maximise Ukraine's capacity both to resist Russian advances and to pursue counter-attacks where possible," Sullivan reportedly said.

The Ukrainian leader was "very much focused on trying to ensure that Ukraine is in as advantageous a position on the battlefield as possible" in the coming months because "he believes that a grinding conflict is not in the interest of the Ukrainian people," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan was further quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Ukraine's president also doubled down on talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, saying "he will negotiate when he will be in a position to do so."