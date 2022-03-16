Zelenskyy Tells US Congress 'Ukraine Suffers A Pearl Harbour, A 9/11 Daily'; Seeks Support

As Russia's invasion continues, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United States Congress on Wednesday. In his address to the elected leaders at the Capitol Visitor Center, Zelenskyy highlighted how Ukraine was under Russia's aggression with missile strikes and shelling still underway in most of the cities. Despite this, the Ukrainian President added that his country has not thought about 'giving up'.

"I have the honour to greet you on the behalf of the Ukrainians- the brave and the peace-loving people, who for 8 years have been resisting the Russian aggression. Those who gave up their sons, and daughters to stop this full-scale war. Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided, the destiny of the people- whether Ukrainians will be free, whether they will be able to preserve their democracy. Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, our cities. It went on a brutal offensive against our values...basic human values. It threw tanks and planes against our freedom, against our right to live freely in our country choosing our own future," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President added, "I remember your National Memorial at Rushmore. The faces of your prominent President, those who laid the foundation of the US that it is today. Democracy, independence, freedom, and care for everyone... everyone who works diligently, who lives honestly, who respects the law. We in Ukraine want the same for our people, all that is a normal part of your own life."

Zelenskyy reminds the US of 9/11

Zelenskyy outlined that the history of the US also has instances that will help it relate to Ukraine. "Remember Pearl Habour? The terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black with the planes attacking you. Remember September 11, 2021, when evil turned into your cities and made them into battlefields. Innocent people were attacked from the air, yes, just like nobody had expected it you could not stop it. Our country experiences the same every day, right now, at this moment, every night for three weeks now, the Ukrainian President said.

"Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for a thousand people. Russian troops have already fired a thousand missiles at Ukraine, bombs and drones were used to kill us with precision. This is the terror Europe had not witnessed in 80 years, and we are asking for an answer to this terror from the whole world...Is this a lot to ask for? To create a no-flying zone over Ukraine?" he further said.

Zelenskyy's plea to the world community

Putting forth an alternative, Zelenskyy said, "You know the kind of Defense System we need. You know how much depends on the ability to use aircraft, powerful and strong aviation to protect our people, our land and our freedom. Aircraft that can help Ukraine, help Europe, and you know that you have them. 'I have a dream', these words are known by you all...'I have a need' to protect our sky, I need your decision and help, which means exactly the same. The same you feel when you hear the words 'I have a dream'.

The Ukrainian President, while thanking the US and the rest of the world for extending help said," I call on you to do more. New packages of sanctions are needed constantly, every week until the Russian military stops. Restrictions are needed on everyone who is part of this unjust regime. We propose that the US sanctions all politicians in the Russian Federations who remain in the offices, and do not cut ties with those responsible for the invasion. All American companies must leave Russian markets."

Zelenskyy points out the need for a new alliance, institution

" We need new institutions and new alliances to stop war. We propose to create a new alliance. It would be to provide all the necessary support in 24 hours. Such alliances will provide assistance to those who will fall victim to various crisis, and will help save thousands of lives," he further said.