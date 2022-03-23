As Moscow-Kyiv war stepped into day 28, President of embattled Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that over 100 children have been killed in the ongoing battle. Expressing grief over the death of Ukrainian children, he stated that it is the "price of the procrastination on pressuring Russia to stop this war." Zelenskyy, who was addressing the Italian Parliament, also reiterated calls to the international community seeking immediate cessation of Russian aggression in the country.

"Death of 117 children is the price of the procrastination on pressuring Russia to stop this war," President Zelenskyy said.

In an impassioned speech, Zelenskyy also drew multiple parallels between Ukraine and Italian cities to draw the attention of lawmakers on the severity of the matter. “Mariupol is completely destroyed – the city had half a million people, close to what you have in Genoa… imagine a destroyed Genoa, where people are trying to escape, by car or foot," Zelenskyy said. Reiterating his calls for peace in the Ukrainian capital city and more sanctions against Russia, Zelenskyy added, "Kyiv has an importance for us like Rome has an importance for you. It now deserves to live in peace, like Rome deserves to live in peace."

Zelenskyy says 'difficult' negotiations continue with Russia

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also provided an update on the crucial negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegates that resumed after a brief "technical pause." Speaking at the Italian Parliament, he informed the lawmakers that Ukraine has been working "on different levels" to ensure Russian counterparts are convinced about the urgent need to stop the "atrocious war." He stated, "We continue our difficult negotiations. This is challenging. Sometimes scandalous." The Ukrainian President also expressed gratitude to international mediators who have extended a hand of support to Kyiv. "(They) bring the true picture to Russia and convince them to see the reality of combat actions. And that the world is not going to stop the truth, our truth."

Zelenskyy also called on Italy to "strengthen sanctions against Russia" and the incumbent government. He urged the Italian government to "hit Russians that are responsible for this war." Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi praised Zelenskyy for his "extraordinary" speech and affirmed Rome's "unwavering support" for Ukrainians.

(Image: AP)