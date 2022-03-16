Zelenskyy Terms Russia-Ukraine Talks 'more Realistic' As 'there Is Room For Compromise'

In a national address, just before 2 AM (local time) in Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russia-Ukraine talks would continue on Wednesday. Expressing hope in the talks going on with Russia amid the war, Zelenskyy said, "Meetings continue. I am told that the positions at the negotiations sound more realistic. However, more time is still needed for decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine."

Following the fifth round of Russia-Ukraine talks on Tuesday, Member of the Ukrainian delegation and presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted late on March 15, "We'll continue tomorrow. A very difficult and viscous negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise. During the break, work in subgroups will continue..."

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference that “talks are now continuing on giving Ukraine neutral military status, in the context of security guarantees for all participants in this process” and on “demilitarising Ukraine”, the Interfax news agency stated.

Zelenskyy said, 'So many bombs, impossible to count'

In the late-night address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy touched upon a number of things. Apart from saying that talks would continue on Wednesday, the leader of the war-torn nation said, "The third week is coming to an end. We all want peace. We all want victory. And there’s a feeling that just a little bit longer and we will achieve what we, Ukrainians, are entitled to by right."

Zelenskyy also said, "Many Russian conscripts have been killed. There are tens of officers among killed invaders, and one more general was killed today. The occupants committed new and apparent war crimes, shelled on peaceful cities, civilian infrastructure."

"The number of rockets used by Russia against Ukraine has already exceeded 900. There are so many air bombs that it’s impossible to count them," he added.

Image: AP