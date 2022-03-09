Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US counterpart Joe Biden for his leadership in “striking in the heart” of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s “war machine” and banning Russian oil, gas, and coal from the US market. Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Zelenskyy’s gratitude for the United States came after Biden announced on Tuesday that Washington is “targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy” and “banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy.” By cutting off Russia from the American market, the Biden administration sought to respond to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine which has now lasted for at least 14 days.

Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin’s war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 8, 2022

US President on Tuesday had said, “We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”

“This is a move that has strong bipartisan support in the Congress and, I believe, in the country. Americans have rallied support — have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and made it clear we will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” he added.

Shortly after the US ban was announced, the UK also said that it would phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. Britain’s Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday said that phasing out of imports will not be an immediate measure but instead, it would allow the UK more than enough time to adjust the supply chains, supporting industry and consumers.

While Biden noted that some of the European allies of the US are “not in the position” to join in on banning Russian oil imports, there were reportedly some disagreements among the European nations over the measure on Tuesday.

‘Russia is responsible’, says Biden when asked about gas price hike

A day after Biden announced the massive ban on Russian oil imports, when US President was asked about any message for American people on gas prices, he said, “They’re going to go up”. However, Biden went on to say, “Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible.” It is pertinent to note that Rusia is less likely to suffer a blow due to US ban as Washington is a small share of Russia’s oil and does not buy any of its natural gas.

(Image: AP)