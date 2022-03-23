On the 28th day of the ravaging war, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appreciated French President Emmanuel Macron for his "true leadership" and supporting Ukraine during the war. On March 23, Zelenskyy used a virtual address to the French Parliament from Kyiv to rally additional European support for his war-torn country's efforts to repel Russian aggression. During his 20-minute speech, Zelenskyy asked France for help with weaponry, equipment, and more planes "so that liberty does not slip away."

The Ukrainian president told French parliamentarians that "you know who the guilty one is" that "buries his head in the sand."

The address comes one day after French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the terms of a possible ceasefire with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite the lack of a deal, Macron "remains convinced of the necessity to continue his efforts" and "stands beside Ukraine," according to the French presidency.

Zelenskyy asks French companies still operating in Russia to "stop fuelling the Russian war machine"

Zelenskyy has been a regular feature in international lawmaking chambers in recent weeks, speaking to Japan's parliament earlier this week, as well as the US Congress and the German Parliament, to enlist international assistance. Moreover, the Ukrainian President asked for more military support and urged French companies still operating in Russia to "stop fueling the Russian war machine" in a video address to French lawmakers. "You know what liberty, equality, and fraternity are," he said, referring to France's official motto.

Russia-Ukraine War Update

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces claimed to have retaken a crucial neighbourhood of Kyiv, as the battle for Mariupol rages on. Further, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remarked that the war is "unwinnable," and the only issue is how many more lives will be sacrificed and how many more cities like Mariupol will be destroyed before the conflict shifts from the battlefield to the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, has dismissed US President Joe Biden's claim that Russia is contemplating a cyberattack on the US. Moreover, US President Joe Biden has left for a four-day trip to Europe, where he will meet with important allies to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden told reporters as he was leaving that the idea of Russia using chemical weapons in the Ukraine conflict is a "real threat."

Image: AP