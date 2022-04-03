In his latest statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to 'everyone who takes to the streets in the temporarily occupied cities'. As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 39, the President highlighted those who are defending Ukraine and its freedom from Russian aggression. On Saturday, during an interview, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had talked about sanctions on Russia and asserted that they will work.

Russia-Ukraine war: President Zelenskyy thanks everyone for defending country

"I am grateful to everyone who takes to the streets in the temporarily occupied cities. To all who are not afraid and go out. I am grateful to all who are afraid and come out. To all those who feel that without this decision to defend Ukraine and their freedom, the occupiers can gain a foothold. And when people protest - and the more people protest - the harder it is for the occupiers to destroy us, to destroy our freedom. This is our common struggle! And it will be our common victory," said President Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy avers 'Western sanctions against Russia are working'

During a recorded interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy said, “Sanctions definitely work, and Russia is definitely afraid of sanctions. It puts them out of comfort. It drops down their economy. But there’s a question of how sanctions are working.”

On the war front, the Ukrainian military, on Saturday, announced that it has recaptured the territory of Bucha and Irpin after withdrawing Russian troops. In an online update, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Bucha was in the hands of “Russian animals” for several weeks but was retaken. It also shared a video that showed civilian dead bodies scattered on the streets.

Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country's capital Kyiv. They used cables to remove corpses from the street, due to the fear of them being booby-trapped by Russia. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkyy, in his nightly address said, “departing Russian troops were creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment, and “even the bodies of those killed.” Meanwhile, the UK Ministry of Defense, in its latest update, has said that Russia was concentrating its air forces in Southern Ukraine.