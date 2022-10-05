Zelenskyy Thanks PM Modi For Supporting Ukraine's Sovereignty Amid War With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to his Indian excellency for supporting the territorial integrity of the war-embattled nation but proclaimed he would not negotiate with Russia. His response came during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called for peace negotiations with Moscow. During the conversation, the Prime Minister expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts. He again called for the cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of diplomacy.

However, Zelenskyy exhibited his staunch will to regain all the seized Ukranian territories from Russia. He asserted that the recent referendum in four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, "will not change the reality". "The President noted that all the aggressor's decisions aimed at attempting illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories are null and void and do not change reality.

Zelenskyy emphasized that under such conditions, Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation, and noted that our state has always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue," according to the readout of the conversation released by the President's Office. Besides, the interlocutors paid due attention to the issue of nuclear safety and noted any untoward incident would lead to a catastrophic effect on the whole world. "Nuclear blackmail by Russia, in particular regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP, is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole world," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to India for its support

"Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward ultimate instead deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it," added the President of Ukraine. Furthermore, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to PM Modi for India's support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also emphasized the importance of the Indian leader's recent statement that now is not the time for war. The Head of State noted the significant humanitarian aid provided by the government and the private sector of the Republic of India to Ukraine. Before concluding the conversation, Zelenskyy renewed the invitation to the Prime Minister of India to visit Ukraine.

