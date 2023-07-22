Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that the Crimean Bridge needs to be “neutralised” since it serves as a lifeline for Russia in the raging war. Europe’s longest bridge, which connects the Crimean peninsula to Moscow, has been one of the main sites of the conflict. The bridge has been damaged not once but twice affecting Russia’s progress in the war effectively. The Ukrainian President’s threat came during his speech at the Aspen Security Forum, The Kyiv Independent reported.

"The Crimean Bridge is not just a logistical road. This is the road that is used to feed the war with ammunition. And it militarizes the Crimean Peninsula. This is an enemy facility built outside international law, so understandably, it is a [military] objective," the Ukrainian President asserted during his virtual address. “Any target that is bringing war must be neutralized,” he added. Earlier this week, Russia accused Ukraine of conducting an explosion at the Crimean Bridge on July 17. According to The Kyiv Independent, the blast was reported at around 3:00 am (Local time).The governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed that the explosion not only destroyed the bridge but also killed a man, and a woman and injured a child.

Traffic disrupted on the Crimean bridge

Just hours after Zelenskyy’s proclamation, reports are emerging that Ukraine is trying to attack crucial infrastructure in the Crimean peninsula. The Russian-installed governor of the region, Sergei Aksenov, confirmed the incident on Saturday, Sky News reported. He told the Russian media that an attempt was made to strike the facilities in Krasnogvardeisky district, north of Simferopol. This led to the Russian authorities imposing a temporary blockage at the bridge. However, the blockade was short-lived as road traffic on the Kerch bridge resumed after a brief suspension. In 2014, Russia annexed the arid peninsula after a brief conflict with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President insisted that Kyiv’s main objective was to “reclaim all of Crimea because it is our (Ukraine's) sovereign territory”. “It's our sovereign territory, an inalienable part of our nation,” he said. Zelenskyy acknowledged that Kyiv’s counteroffensive is progressing slower than anticipated. He, however, made it clear that the reason behind the slow progress is the fact that the operation started later than initially expected. “We did have plans to start it in spring, but we didn't, because frankly, we had not enough munitions and armaments and not enough properly trained brigades — I mean, properly trained in these weapons,” Zelenskyy stated in the virtual address, CNN reported. “Because we started a bit late, it can be said — and it’s the truth, shared by all experts — that it provided Russia was the time to mine all our land and build several lines of defence,” he added.