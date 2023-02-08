Zelenskyy To Address British Parliament, Meet Sunak In His First UK Visit Since Invasion

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is all set to visit the UK today and address the British parliament. It will be his first trip to Britain since the war broke out. According to AP, the Ukrainian leader will meet British PM Rishi Sunak, King Charles III and UK's MPs and Ukrainian troops getting trained in the UK.

It is to mention that the UK is one of the biggest military backers of Ukraine and has sent the country more than 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in weapons and equipment. Moreover, Britain is currently training Ukrainian troops, to ensure they are capable of defending themselves in Russia. As Britain has played a crucial role in rallying up western nations in defence of Ukraine, former PM Boris Johnson is quite popular in Ukraine. When he visited Ukraine recently, Zelenskyy received him, despite the fact that Johnson is no longer the PM.

Rishi Sunak visited the war-hit nation

Last year on 19th November, Rishi Sunak made a surprise visit to Ukraine to assure Ukrainians that although the PM of Britain has changed, Britain's commitment to Ukraine remains unchanged. “In years to come, we’ll tell our grandchildren of your story, how proud and sovereign people stood up in the face of an appalling onslaught, how you fought, how you sacrificed, how you prevailed,” he had said, during his visit to Ukraine. “With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory,” Zelenskyy had stated.



Other than the US, the UK has provided the highest amount of military aid to Ukraine. A recent press release from the UK government reads: "The Prime Minister has already committed to match or exceed the UK’s defence support for Ukraine in 2023 and he instructed ministers and officials this week to ensure we are being as proactive as possible across the full spectrum of our support. UK defence and security officials believe a window has opened up where Russia is on the backfoot due to resupply issues and plummeting morale. The Prime Minister is therefore encouraging allies to deploy their planned support for 2023 as soon as possible to have maximum impact".

In the initial days of the war, UK's NLAWs made a significant impact on the war as it helped Ukrainian troops target Russian tanks. During the whole debate over battle tanks, the UK was one of the first countries to commit to sending its Challenger 2 tanks. The UK is also sending around 30 AS90s to Ukraine. These are large, self-propelled guns. Ukrainian troops are getting trained in the UK to use these equipment. Over the last 6 months, the UK has trained thousands of Ukrainian troops, according to data disclosed by the UK government.