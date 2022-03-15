Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is all set to address the US Congress on Wednesday, where he is expected to urge members of the House of Representatives and Senate to intensify pressure on US President Joe Biden to allow the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine. According to The Guardian, Zelenskyy’s upcoming address could prove his most powerful plea yet for the US to take a tougher line against Russia. He will be speaking at 9 am Washington time on Wednesday.

In a joint letter to members, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, said, “The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious and illegal war.”

As per The Guardian, they added that “the Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine.”

Further, the letter read that the US is looking forward to the “privilege” of welcoming the Ukrainian President’s address to the House and Senate in order to convey Washington’s support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy.

It is to mention that Zelenskyy’s address comes amid a time when he has been seeking to drum up support with video briefings of foreign audiences. Previously, he also received a standing ovation from the British parliament. On Tuesday, Zelenskyy is also scheduled to address the Canadian parliament in Ottawa. Moreover, he is also due to speak to Israel’s parliament at some stage.

Why US rejected Poland’s plan to send fighter jets to Ukraine?

Meanwhile, ahead of Zelenskyy’s speech in the US Congress, it is imperative to note that there is a growing split over Poland’s offer to send Soviet-style MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US airbase in Germany. The US has rejected the proposal, wary that an increasingly reckless Russian President Vladimir Putin could perceive it as escalatory. The US also stated that the deal raised “serious concerns” for the entire NATO alliance.

Notably, so far, the US has approved $13.6 billion in humanitarian and security aid to Ukraine, as part of a $1.5 trillion spending bill that funds US government operations through 30 September. The United States has even imposed broad sanctions on Russia after the invasion of the former Soviet nation on February 24. Moreover, US President Joe Biden has also announced a US ban on Russian oil imports.

(Image: AP)

