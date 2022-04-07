Last Updated:

Zelenskyy To Hold Meeting With EU Commission Chief On April 8 Amid Ravaging War

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on April 8.

In a key development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on April 8, Interfax reported. The meeting between Zelenskyy and Ursula von der Leyen has now been confirmed by Ukrainian President's Press Secretary Serhiy Nikiforov on a nationwide telethon. However, Nikiforov did not disclose the details regarding the timing of the meeting citing security concerns. The meeting between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and EU Commission President comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. 

Notably, the visit of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Kyiv was announced by the chief spokesperson of the EU Commission Eric Mamer and Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa. In a tweet on April 5, Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa announced that EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the High Representative EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell will travel to Kyiv this week. The meeting between Zelenskyy and Ursula von der Leyen comes after they held a telephonic conversation on April 4. 

Zelenskyy speaks to EU Commission President 

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy in a tweet stated that he informed EU Commission President regarding the "inhumane crimes" committed by Russian armed forces in the suburbs of Kyiv. During the telephonic conversation, both sides agreed that the people responsible for the acts must be punished. Zelenskyy lauded the EU's willingness to provide financial and technical support to the Joint Investigation Team.

Moreover, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a tweet revealed that she and Zelenskyy discussed the horrifying slayings of civilians in Bucha and other cities from which Russian armed forces had retreated. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Ursula von der Leyen informed that she assured Ukraine that European Union is willing to send Joint Investigation Teams to document war crimes in cooperation with the Ukrainian Prosecution General. According to the statement released on the EU Commission website, Ursula von der Leyen assured Zelenskyy of the EU's full support and asserted that the people behind the heinous crimes will not go unpunished. It is to mention here that ever since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine, EU nations have been imposing sanctions against Moscow to pressurise Kremlin to end the ongoing war. Furthermore, EU nations have been providing military and economic support to Ukraine. 

