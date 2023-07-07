Zelenskyy To Meet Turkish President Erdogan In Istanbul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey where he is scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on July 7. This was announced by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications. According to the statement released, the two leaders are also scheduled to hold a joint press conference after the bilateral meeting.

Zelenskyy's visit reported earlier by Turkey

The visit was earlier reported by Turkish news agency Anadolu. The official announcement of Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey came later. Zelenskyy's international trips are usually not announced in advance for security reasons.

According to the Anadolu news media, Turkish President Erdogan and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy are set to discuss relations between the two countries, regional and international issues, the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine, and the Black Sea grain agreement, set to expire on July 17.

Zelenskyy on a 3-nation trip

Before Turkey, Ukraine's president visited Bulgaria and Czech Republic on July 6 to discuss, among other topics, defence assistance and the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss the very important Black Sea grain agreement. The Black Sea Grain initiative, brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022, has been extremely crucial in mitigating a global surge in food prices. Russia's war initially prevented Ukraine from shipping agricultural products through its Black Sea ports. Moscow has also threatened not to extend the agreement unless the West eases its restrictions against Russia's grain and fertilizer exports.