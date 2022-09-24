Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged residents of the Russian-occupied regions of the country to avoid Russia’s military draft "by any means". The President further instructed the citizens to "sabotage" Russia’s military from the inside in case they are forced into service. "Hide from the Russian mobilization by any means. Avoid conscription letters. Try to get to the free territory of Ukraine,” urged Ukraine’s President to his people during his nightly address to the nation on Friday.

He urged the citizens present in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, in particular, to provide any important information about the “occupiers” while demanding information about Russia’s headquarters, bases and warehouses with ammunition. Additionally, he requested his citizens to hinder any operations by the Russian army, appealing to them to “do everything to save your life and help liberate Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy asks Russia’s citizens to defy the military draft

Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously asked Russia’s citizens to defy the military draft announced by President Putin on 21 September following an executive order to mobilize half of Russia’s military towards the border with Ukraine. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had confirmed in a press briefing that 3,00,000 reserve troops will mobilize to bolster military operations in Ukraine.

“55,000 Russian soldiers died in this war in six months. Tens of thousands are wounded and maimed. Want more? No? Then protest. Fight back. Run away. Or surrender to Ukrainian captivity. These are options for you to survive,” Zelenskyy had said.

Following his address, anti-war protests had erupted across the Russian cities of St Petersburg and Moscow resulting in the arrest of 1,300 protestors by Russian authorities, a figure released by Russian human rights group OVD-Info.

Russia’s referendums are ‘farce, sham’, says Zelenskyy

Amid the Ukrainian military’s highly effective counteroffensive, Russia has begun holding referendums in four Ukrainian regions currently under the Russian army's control. During his nightly address, Zelenskyy further requested his citizens present in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to provide information regarding who was conducting the “farce with sham referenda”. “Give our special services all the information about those who organize and help conduct this farce with sham referenda,” he said,

The Ukrainian President also reiterated the fact that representatives from twenty diplomatic states, including Eastern Europe and the Baltic states, had witnessed from “their own eyes what Russian occupiers left behind" after being pushed by Ukraine's armed forces. “Ruined houses, torture chambers, mass burial site... The world will know full information about every crime committed by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories,” assured Zelenskyy.