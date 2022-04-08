Zelenskyy Urges Diplomatic Missions To Come Back To Kyiv, Avers 'being Brave Is Our Brand'

Amid the relentless war against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged diplomatic missions and embassies to return to Kyiv. He also expressed his gratitude to the embassies of Turkey and Lithuania for returning back. "Embassies are returning back to Kyiv. We need your support, even at the level of symbols and diplomatic gestures. Please come back, everybody who is brave, please come back to our capital and continue working," Zelenskyy stated in his latest national address to the nation on Thursday. He went on to say that Russian forces are becoming more active in Donbass, and that the Ukrainians will fight valiantly.

President Zelenskyy remarked that the ongoing war has revealed the whole truth about Ukraine, Russia as well as the world in general. "This war shows how much everyone did not want to notice our country and our people. How much the world believed in foreign propaganda and Russian myths about Ukraine," he alleged.

'Being brave is our brand': President Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian President further said that Ukrainians have always been brave, "the bravest in the world." "Who else had so much courage to constantly fight against any manifestations of tyranny and defend freedom? Who else had the courage to tell the world that hypocrisy is a bad weapon? In fact, being brave is our brand and this is what it means to be us - to be Ukrainians, to be brave," he noted. President Zelenskyy claimed that there would be no danger to international law if everyone in the world had at least 10% of the courage that Ukrainians have. He said that Ukraine will spread its courage and start a special global campaign to teach the world to be not just a little brave but full of courage.

He outlined that providing weapons to Ukraine will be the strongest sanctions against Russia of all possible ones. Zelenskyy also accused Russia and its military of being the greatest threat to freedom, and human security, to the concept of human rights as such. Meanwhile, Ukraine's prosecutor's office stated that it has registered 5,149 criminal cases amid the war to investigate.

Zelenskyy makes offer of direct talks with Putin

It is significant to mention here that in a Global Mega Exclusive, Republic Media Networks Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, interviewed Ukraine's President Zelenskyy on Thursday - the 43rd day of the war. In the interview, Zelenskyy made a dramatic offer of direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying "it is up to him." Zelenskyy also reiterated his willingness towards open, direct and immediate dialogue with Russia’s President.

Image: AP