As Russia's burgeoning attack on Ukraine intensified, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday reiterated his calls for direct negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying that "it is time to talk." Highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation in the war-torn nation, Zelenskyy stated that honest discussions "without stalling" were the only way to reach a solution without further damage to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The local negotiations for peace and security in Ukraine is the only chance for Russia to reduce damage from its own mistake," Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said in a powerful video address posted on his Facebook page.

"I want everyone to hear me now, especially I want them to hear me in Moscow. It’s time to meet, time to talk, time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine, or else Russia will face such losses that several generations will not be enough for it to rise back up," he added.

Zelenskyy also stressed that Kyiv has insisted on dialogue and solutions for peace for a long time. "War must be stopped. The Ukrainian proposal is on the table," he added. Meanwhile, during his late-night address, the President also announced assistance for Ukrainians in the embattled nation. He informed that Kyiv authorities are set to formulate support programs for those displaced by the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy warns mercs against joining Russian forces

In a compelling video message shared on Friday, President Zelenskyy warned mercenaries against joining Russian forces, saying "long life is better than the money you are offered for one short time." He also sternly warned conscripts willing to help Russia, stating that "it would be the worst decision of your life." Noting the developments on the twenty-third day of the Russian onslaught, Zelenskyy informed that several such new recruits by Russian forces have been taken as prisoners by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Zelenskyy's remarks came following a British intelligence report that suggested Russia is "increasingly seeking to generate additional troops to bolster and replace its personnel losses." According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, 7000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the onset of the all-out war. Putin, however, has continued to defend Russia's invasion, saying that the "special military operations are aimed towards demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine," and in response to the alleged "genocide" Kyiv has conducted in Donbass.

