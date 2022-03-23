As Russia continues its "onslaught on innocent Ukrainians", embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday addressed the Italian Parliament, urging lawmakers to stop letting Italy from becoming a safe haven to "murderers." Zelenskyy also called for a ban on ships of Russian oligarchs and an embargo on assets belonging to Russian elites in the country as Ukraine remained "on the brink of surviving" the war. In his powerful speech, Zelenskyy also appealed to Italy to declare full trade suspension with Russia, beginning with oil.

"You know very well who orders troops to go to war and who propagates this. Almost all of them use Italy as a place to rest. Do not be a resort for murderers," Zelenskyy said during his video address at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome on Tuesday.

"Freeze all their property, accounts, and yachts. Freeze all the assets of those who have influence, let them use it for peace. Support sanctions against Russia, a full trade embargo, starting with oil," he added.

Zelenskyy further stressed that Italy must impose "more pressure" by strengthening economic sanctions on Russia in order to help Ukraine withstand Kremlin's assault. Comparing the situation in Ukraine to Nazi occupation, Zelenskyy flagged, the invaders were committing torture, rape, and kidnappings. He also shed light on the brutality of the Russian occupation in the besieged city of Mariupol and other key cities that have been captured by invading forces. Highlighting that the Russian attack has impacted Ukraine's agricultural sector, Zelenskyy warned that "the most terrible thing will be the famine that is approaching for some countries."

"Ukraine has always been one of the largest food exporters but how can we sow under the strikes of Russian artillery," Zelenskyy stated.

'Russia wants to break into gates of Europe'

During his 12 minutes speech, Zelenskyy underscored the brutality of the invasion further warning that Russian troops want to access Europe. "Ukraine is the gates of Europe where they want to break in. But barbarism must not be allowed to pass," he said. Zelenskyy also informed that at least 117 children have been killed since the Russian attack began on Ukraine, and described the casualties as the "price of procrastination on pressuring Russia to stop the atrocious war."

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi praised Zelenskyy for his extraordinary speech, further affirming complete support to Ukraine. Draghi also hailed the "heroism and dignity" of the Ukrainian people and slammed the "arrogance" of the Russian regime. Zelenskyy was hailed with a minutes-long standing ovation after he concluded his address.

(Image: AP)