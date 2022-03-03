As Russian bombardment on Ukraine intensified, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Jewish community across the world to raise their voice against the burgeoning invasion. On Tuesday, Russian airstrikes hit the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial in the country's capital Kyiv. In the aftermath of the attack, Zelenskyy posted a video message on his Facebook page wherein he drew a parallel between Russian aggression and Nazism. Notably, Zelenskyy himself is Jew and also wrote his message in Hebrew.

“I am now addressing all the Jews of the world. Don’t you see what is happening? That is why it is very important that millions of Jews around the world not remain silent right now,” Zelenskyy wrote in the post. “Nazism is born in silence. So shout about killings of civilians. Shout about the murders of Ukrainians,” he added.

In a tweet further, Zelenskyy called for immediate action against Russia's “bomb drops”. He wrote, "To the world: what is the point of saying 'never again' for 80 years if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating."

To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

Over 2,000 Ukrainian civilians killed in Russian invasion

As of now, more than 2,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Services. A discreet report stated that 7,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. The devastating conflict has also triggered a migrant exodus into Europe with the number of immigrants now surpassing a million. According to Associated Press, more than 5,20,000 civilians have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in wake of Russia’s invasion.

Meanwhile, Russian defence minister Sergei Lavrov asserted that the ongoing conflict has been “artificially created by the west.” While stopping short of a timeline, the Russian diplomat said that after the conflict is resolved it would be up to the Ukrainian residents to decide on their future. Notably, hours before launching the attack, President Putin justified the war asserting that Russia could no longer feel "safe, develop and exist" because of what he claimed was a constant threat from modern Ukraine. As Russian troops inch closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, residents fleeing the conflict have rushed on the country’s borders with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

(Image: AP)