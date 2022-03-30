Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the people to join Stand Up for Ukraine campaign. He has urged Ukraine's friends worldwide to extend support to the online event "Social Media Rally" on April 9. Zelenskyy has asked the international community to support the global pledging event, which will be hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in partnership with the international advocacy organization Global Citizen in Warsaw on April 9.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Zelenskyy stated that the help which will be offered by the people will contribute to their "joint victory." He expressed gratitude to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Global Citizen for their leadership and support. Zelenskyy had appealed to support the campaign in response to the EU Commission President's tweet. The decision of the EU Commission President and Canadian Prime Minister comes as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for the second month. The military offensive has led to people being forced to flee their homes and move to safety to escape the war.

I appeal to Ukraine’s friends all around the world to join campaign #StandUpForUkraine and support online event “Social Media Rally” on April 9. Your help will contribute to our joint victory. Grateful to @vonderleyen, @JustinTrudeau, @GlblCtzn for leadership and support. https://t.co/WNPKAW86wj — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 30, 2022

Stand Up for Ukraine pledging event to take place in Warsaw

Ursula von der Leyen in the tweet informed that leaders, artists and people from around the world will join Stand Up For Ukraine to gather support for the needs of refugees and internally displaced people of Ukraine. The Stand Up For Ukraine pledging event convened by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau will be held in Warsaw on April 9. Poland President Andrzej Duda attend the event alongside President Ursula von der Leyen while Canada PM Justin Trudeau will participate virtually. According to the EU Commission statement, artists like Bono, Madonna, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Adam Lambert, Celine Dion have joined the campaign and more are expected to participate in the campaign.

Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau and I will host a global pledging event on 9 April, in partnership with @GlblCtzn.



Leaders, artists, citizens from all around the world will join #StandUpForUkraine to help cater for the needs of the refugees and internally displaced. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 26, 2022

Poland is playing an essential role in supporting refugees fleeing Ukraine.



This is why the #StandUpForUkraine pledging event with @GlblCtzn will take place in Warsaw on 9 April



President @AndrzejDuda will participate alongside @vonderleyen & Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) March 30, 2022

More than 4 million people have fled Ukraine: UNHCR

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 4 million people have fled Ukraine and moved to safety in neighbouring countries since the Russian offensive began in Ukraine on February 24. According to the latest statistics from UNHCR, over 2.3 million people have fled to Poland to escape the war. Following Poland, Romania has taken more than 600,000 Ukrainian refugees, while Moldova has welcomed 387,151 individuals. As per the UNHCR's latest statistics, Hungary has accepted 364,804 and Slovakia has received 281,172 individuals. According to UNHCR, 6.5 million have been internally displaced in Ukraine while 13 million are estimated to be stranded in affected areas.

4 million have fled Ukraine

~ 6.5 million are displaced inside the country

~ 13 million are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave



We are confronted with the realities of a massive humanitarian crisis that is growing by the second. pic.twitter.com/ZTBj1ldrql — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) March 30, 2022

Image: AP