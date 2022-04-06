Zelenskyy Urges UNSC To 'dissolve Itself' If It Cannot Punish Russia For War Crimes

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, in an impassioned speech, appealed to the United Nations Security Council representatives to hold Russia accountable for what he described as "the most terrible war crimes" since World War II. Zelenskyy warned that the “horror” seen in Bucha could be witnessed in other Ukrainian cities still occupied by Russia. He then urged that the United Nations must convene a global conference to guarantee recognition of borders as Russian troops have retreated towards the separatist breakaway oblasts in Donbass. Ukrainian leader in an address to the Security Council demanded recognition of the 'indefensible new border' in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Mariupol, stating that it was the only way to end Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine.

"We must do everything in our power to pass onto the next generation an effective UN with the ability to respond preventively to security challenges and thus guarantee peace, prevent aggression and force aggressors to peace,” Ukraine’s President Zelesnkyy on Tuesday said.

"We need serious negotiations for peace, based on the principles of the United Nations Charter." - Antonio Guterres urges Security Council to do everything in its power to end the war & mitigate its impact.

Zelenskyy calls for a Nuremberg-like tribunal to try Putin's 'war crimes'

The embattled leader of Ukraine asked the UN to open a "preventative" office in Kyiv that would focus on promoting peace as he elaborated on the sufferings of the Ukrainian citizens. He asserted that it was the "moral right" of the UN to propose reforms to the security system to end the hostilities on Ukrainian soil. He asked UNSC “to act immediately” and called for a war crimes tribunal similar to the Nuremberg trials that were conducted against representatives of defeated Nazi Germany after World War II. 24 were sentenced to death, 20 to lifelong imprisonment, and 98 other prison sentences were declared under the 13 trials that investigated the criminal actions of the German government during WWII.

UN should 'dissolve' itself: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy lamented that Russia must not go “unpunished” for its what he described as "the most terrible war crimes" that have thrown the world into chaos sparking global food insecurity and political misbalance. He asked UNSC to start the internal reforms to “hold Russia — and other would-be war criminals — accountable.” Furthermore, he demanded that Moscow must be removed as a member of the UNSC "so it cannot block decisions about its own war. If not, asserted Zelenskyy, the UN should "dissolve" itself.

Ukraine’s president expressed distrust in the UN, as he stressed that it is difficult for the Security Council, the UN’s most powerful body, to hold Russia accountable for its war in Ukraine, adding that Russia is a permanent council member that has veto power. He reiterated that if Russia goes unpunished for war crimes, the countries must get the idea that they have to be reliant on their own arms for their internal security and sovereignty. "Where is the security that the Security Council was supposed to guarantee?” he angrily said. "Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to close the U.N.? Do you think the time for international order is gone?" he furiously added, adding that the global agency must uphold UN charter and take action immediately.