As the ravaging war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated in Eastern Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again urged his Western partners to supply modern and effective air defense systems to counter Russia's aggression. His statement came after Russian forces attacked targets in the Khmelnytskyi region of western Ukraine, setting off air raid sirens all around the nation on Tuesday evening, July 6. During his nightly address on Tuesday, the embattled President also condemned the attack and accused Russian troops of continuously taking the lives of the people.

“The Russian army does not take any breaks. It has one task — to take people's lives, to intimidate people — so that even a few days without an air alarm already feel like part of the terror. And this evening, Kyiv and again almost the whole of Ukraine heard the air alarm,” Zelenskyy stated, CNN reported. He further stated that Ukrainian defence forces also destroyed some of Russia's missiles as they continue to give tough resistance to the enemy. According to Zelenskyy, his government will not stop engaging in diplomatic activities in order to acquire enough modern anti-missile systems for the country.

Russia launched four missiles in Khmelnytskyi region: Ukraine

“This is a maximum task for our state — to provide basic security for Ukrainians, basic protection against missile attacks already this year. But the fulfilment of this task depends not only on us, but also on the understanding of our fundamental needs by our partners," the Ukrainian President added. Earlier, Serhii Hamalii, the chief of the Khmelnytskyi region military administration, reported that at least four missiles were fired in the region by the Russian forces. According to him, the air defences of Ukraine successfully repelled one of the rockets, with debris falling in the Shepetiv district, whereas, the other three landed on civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine claims to have killed about 36,500 Russian soldiers so far

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia has also incurred heavy casualties since the onset of the war in late February. In its latest operational update, the ministry claimed that Russia has lost nearly 36,500 soldiers, 3,789 Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV), 1,600 tanks, 812 artillery systems and 247 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and at least 107 anti-aircraft warfare. In addition, the invaders also lost as many as 2,648 vehicles and fuel tanks, 664 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 217 aircraft, 187 helicopters, 153 cruise missiles, 65 special equipment and 15 boats, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated in a Facebook post.