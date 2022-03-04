Zelenskyy urges world leaders to stop Russia from committing 'nuclear disaster'

As the deadly war between Russia and Ukraine entered its 9th day, the situation in Ukraine has worsened with hundreds of thousands of casualties, large-scale devastation, and a Russia-led targeted attack on Ukraine's nuclear power plant. In light of the mounting destruction caused by Russian troops, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky through a Facebook post on Friday urged world leaders to stop Russia from committing a nuclear disaster.

"No country besides Russia has ever fired upon an atomic power plant's reactors. The first time, the first time in history," he said, urging European leaders to wake up and stop Russian forces "before this becomes a nuclear disaster." The Ukrainian President also accused his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of intentionally launching an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that caused a massive fire, posing threat to a potential nuclear explosion.

Ukrainian authorities on Friday confirmed that the power plant has not been severely damaged and that the radiation levels are currently normal, though this attack has raised grave concern among the Ukrainian administration, its people and rescue teams who are still battling to doze off the blaze. "Russian tanks are shooting at the atomic blocks equipped with thermal imagers. They know what they are shooting at. They have been preparing for this (attack), "said Zelenskyy. In his Facebook post, he also mentioned the Chernobyl tragedy and its victims. "F"For all Ukrainians, for all Europeans, for all people who know the word 'Chernobyl,' how many victims there were," he said.

Recalling the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, which transpired in Soviet Ukraine, Zelenskyy said it was a "global catastrophe that affected the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and had a lasting impact on the country". Reports claim that gun battles between Russian and Ukrainian armies have stopped and firefighters in large numbers are working to put out the fire. "We don't know how it is going to end with the fire at the station if there might be an explosion, God forbid," Zelenskyy said, adding "our guys are keeping the atomic power station secure." Zelenskyy expressed concern over Russia's idea of launching an attack at the nuclear power plant as could cause a potential catastrophe.

He said. "There are 15 nuclear reactors in Ukraine. If one of them blows, that's the end for everyone, that's the end of Europe," he added.

(Image: AP/ Republicworld)

With Inputs from ANI