Zelenskyy Visits Berlin To Thank Kyiv's 'true Friend & Reliable Ally'; Key Highlights Here

Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for his country's political, financial and military support. He noted Berlin was now only second behind US in providing aid to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as his military is preparing to launch a fierce counteroffensive against the Russian forces to liberate areas previously captured. As he arrived in Berlin, Zelenskyy addressed a news conference with Scholz where he insisted that Ukraine’s goal is to free the territories within its internationally recognised borders from the Russian occupiers. Ukraine may attempt to capture the areas in Russia to use them as bargaining chips for negotiations to end the war, it is being speculated according to Associated Press.

"In the most challenging time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany proved to be our true friend and reliable ally, which stands decisively side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in the struggle to defend freedom and democratic values," he wrote in the guestbook at the German president's official residence.

Here are the key highlights from Zelenskyy's visit

  • Germany announced a £2.3bn military aid package during Zelenskyy's visit. Berlin has previously supplied the modern battle tanks Leopard 1 and 2, and is preparing a raft of deliveries ahead of Ukraine's planned counteroffensive.
  • Zelenskyy reiterated in Berlin: “We don't attack Russian territory, we liberate our own legitimate territory. We have neither the time nor the strength (to attack Russia),” he stressed. “And we also don't have weapons to spare, with which we could do this.” He even called Germany a 'true friend'.
  • Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing a counterattack "for the illegally occupied areas based on our constitutionally defined legitimate borders, which are recognized internationally."
  • Ukraine's President pushed for expanding the arms delivery, adding that it will help his country fend off the Russian invasion. He also appealed for funding to rebuild the infrastructure destroyed by the Russian forces since the war began in February 2022. 
  • The Ukrainian President thanked German Chancellor Scholz for his country's political, financial and military support. He noted that Berlin was now only second behind the United States in providing aid to Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader then joked that he is working to make it the biggest donor while he addressed the Germans. 

"We will support you for as long as necessary," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. He furthermore stressed that Germany is committed to ending Russia's war by coercing it into withdrawing its troops.

  • In a show of diplomacy, Zelenskyy first met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany's head of state, who had snubbed Ukraine last year. 
  • German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced during Zelenskyy's visit that Berlin would help Ukraine for "as long as it takes."
  • Scholz and other senior officials at the chancellery will fly with Zelenskyy to the western city of Aachen where the latter will receive the International Charlemagne Prize for the bravery and Ukrainian people's resolve to fend off attacks from Russia. 
