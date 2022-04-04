Zelenskyy Visits Bucha Genocide Site; 'Russia's Actions Make Negotiations Very Difficult'

Amid the wave of global condemnation over the Bucha killings in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached the massacre site where civilian bodies were found. Speaking to the media from Bucha, Zelenskyy stated that it was 'very difficult' to continue talks with Russia with reports of civilian brutalities being reported daily. He further vowed that his country would not rest until it has identified those responsible for the atrocities.

"The longer the Russian Federation delays the meeting, the worse it is for them, and in principle for this war. Because every day when our troops come in and reoccupy certain territories, you see what is happening. It is very difficult to talk when you see what they have done here," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian Pravda.

"Every day people are found there in barrels, in cellars, strangled and simply tortured. Therefore, I believe that if they (Russians) need to think something, then think faster," he added, affirming that Ukraine won't rest until it has identified those behind the atrocities.

Russia denies Bucha killings, calls them 'staged'

On Sunday, Ukrainian troops recaptured the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, revealing the macabre of death and destruction in the city. As troops entered the Kyiv suburb, they found streets laden down with corpses of civilians, many with their hands tied on their backs.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday denied all accusations related to the slayings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and termed the situation as a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow. According to Lavrov, the dead bodies were "staged" and images of them were widely circulated on social media by Ukraine and Western countries in an attempt to defame Russian troops, TASS news agency reported. Foreign Minister Lavrov further clarified that the Russian troops had completely exited Bucha city on March 30.

"A couple of weeks ago, attempts were made to portray the situation in one of Mariupol's maternity hospitals as a Russian military crime. The attempts were undertaken with an overtly provocative purpose, as it proved out afterwards, and fake materials were presented that were exposed," he added.