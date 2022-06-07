Zelenskyy Visits Donbas Region, Honours Ukrainian Servicemen As War Enters Day 104

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate with Moscow aiming to capture more and more territories, the embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently paid a second public visit to the Donbas area in eastern Ukraine, where Russian soldiers are currently stationed. President Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian troops in the Donbas region who have been affected by the fighting and expressed his gratitude for their service. As per media reports, the Donbas area is afflicted by a shortage of supplies and intense bombardment.

The President visited the Ukrainian soldiers of the Donetsk as well as Luhansk regions and honoured them. On the ground, Zelenskyy received a battle report. Since the conflict began on February 24, this is considered to be the second public visit outside of Kyiv. Meanwhile, as Russian forces pushed forward with their invasion of Donbas' eastern sector, Ukrainian troops are battling hard to maintain the frontline and trying to slow down the invading troops.

However, it is uncertain how many Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured on the battlefield. Not giving the exact number, President Zelenskyy revealed that every day between 450 and 500 troops get wounded, with over 100 citizens dying each day. Medics as well as troops on the front lines claimed Russia has escalated its use of resources, including air power and long-range missiles, as well as soldiers and veterans, as per media reports.

Ukraine thwarts 56 Russian strikes in Donbas

Ukraine thwarted 56 Russian strikes in Donbas in the previous week. On June 5, the Ukrainian military repulsed seven Russian strikes in Donbas, while Russian soldiers shelled 20 towns, killing seven people, according to Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visited the Zaporizhzhia area in the southeast, which is partly controlled by Russia. He received a war report, lauded the troops' effort, and talked with Ukrainians who had been internally displaced. The IDPs discussed the recovery of lost papers and the supply of shelter, according to a message on Zelenskyy's Telegram account.

As Russia resumes its attack on Kyiv, Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of Zaporizhzhia, notified Ukraine's President on Sunday that Russian troops had conquered at least 60% of Zaporizhzhia. According to Starukh, the Russian army has demolished 2,701 infrastructure structures in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with over 700 of them already being rebuilt. In addition, the violence has caused the power to be turned off in 77 towns and villages across the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the country, Russia targeted Western military supplies for Ukraine on Sunday, unleashing airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed damaged foreign-donated tanks.

