Zelenskyy Visits Kherson A Day After His Visit To Bakhmut; Know More

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the front lines of the Ukrainian city of Kherson. The war-stricken region managed to free itself from the Russian occupation last year. The visit by the Ukrainian president came a day after Zelenskyy visited the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to honour the country’s frontline defenders. The visit also came amid the Russian wrath towards the eastern European country. On Wednesday, the Russian forces unleashed a drone attack on a dormitory in Kyiv which eventually led to the death of 4 individuals in the country’s national capital.

“A working trip to the Kherson region. The village of Posad Pokrovsky, where many houses and social infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression,” Zelenskyy asserted in a Telegram post on Thursday as per the report by CNN. “Electricity and water supply are being restored, a medical outpatient clinic is being rebuilt, and people are returning,” the Ukrainian president added in the post. Zelenskyy assured that everything in the region will be restored soon and also stated that he spoke to the locals about their “current issues and needs.” The Ukrainian city’s critical energy infrastructure was destroyed by the Russian forces last year. In his Thursday visit, the Ukrainian president also visited one of the energy facilities in the region. “We considered the restoration of electricity supply in the de-occupied territories and the repair of equipment destroyed as a result of Russian shelling," he said. “We have to ensure full restoration and protection of our energy sector,” The Ukrainian president added.

Zelenskyy in Bakhmut

The Ukrainian President's visit to Kherson came a day after he honoured the Ukrainian soldier fighting the Russian forces at the front line in Bakhmut. The region has been witnessing brutal attacks from Russian forces. Moscow is trying to encircle the region to conquer it since the capture of Bakhmut has strategic significance to Russia. On the Wednesday trip, the Ukrainian president visited the region to boost the morale of the soldiers combating the Russian military. He also presented the awards to the service members. “I am honoured to be here today, in the east of our country, in Donbas, and to award our heroes, to thank you, to shake hands. Thank you for protecting the state, the sovereignty, the east of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on Wednesday. "I bow low before all the heroes, your close comrades you have lost in the east, and in general throughout this war," he added.