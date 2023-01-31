Zelenskyy Visits Mykolaiv With Danish PM, Meets Injured Soldiers And Local Authorities

Embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the southern city of Mykolaiv on Monday (January 30). According to the information released by the Ukrainian President's Office, Frederiksen visited to take note of the mass destruction that has been carried out by Russian attackers. The two leaders also met the wounded Ukrainian servicemen, who were treated in one of the local hospitals.

"This visit is an important symbol of Denmark's unwavering and powerful support for our struggle for freedom and common European values," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised during a conversation with media representatives following talks with the Danish delegation in Odesa, according to a statement released by the President of Ukraine.

"I am grateful to Denmark for its substantial assistance in strengthening our artillery, in particular for the fundamental decision to supply Caesar howitzers. "I also personally thank Mrs. Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, for Denmark's readiness to join our tank coalition," Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky meets Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen

According to the President's Office report, both leaders came to see the building of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, which was partially destroyed by a deadly Russian missile attack on March 29, last year. Zelensky and Frederiksen also visited Mykolaiv Sea Trade Port, where they saw how Russian troops had damaged oil storage tanks with Russian missile and drone attacks, as well as a heating point equipped with a water purification and distribution unit under a project implemented with Denmark's assistance.

"From the first days of the full-scale invasion, Denmark has been helping Mykolaiv and supporting the city... "Denmark was one of the first to help Mykolaiv in providing residents with drinking water," said Zelensky in a Telegram post. During his visit, Zelenskyy also held a meeting with the Danish PM that included regional and city leaders and local heads of law enforcement agencies.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the operational situation in Ukraine's southern region, ongoing Russian drone and missile attacks, the reconstruction of local infrastructure and educational institutions, and how to recover the region's economy.

Danish PM assures full support to Ukraine

During her visit, Frederiksen assured Zelenskyy that Denmark will continue to support Ukraine including, militarily, on humanitarian grounds, and help the war-hit country in its reconstruction spheres. "Denmark stands with you, and we will remain close friends and partners," the Danish Prime Minister emphasised.

In the last part of the meeting, Zelenskyy also awarded Frederiksen with the Order of Princess Olga of the First Degree recognizing her significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity, the President's Office reported.

"Let this award symbolize that Ukraine will always be grateful to your beautiful, powerful state, your strong team and you personally, Mrs. Prime Minister, for your principled support for the people of Ukraine in this difficult time," the President summarized.

Image: Ukraine President's office