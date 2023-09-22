Last Updated:

Zelenskyy Visits The US, Counts On Biden's Support In Fight Against Russia | In Pics

Ukraine's embattled leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy headed to the White House on Thursday and held extensive talks with US President Joe Biden.

Russia Ukraine Crisis
 
Deeksha Sharma
Zelenskyy
1/9
Image: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy embarked on a visit to Washington on Thursday. 

Zelenskyy, Biden
2/9
Image: AP

At the White House, he met US President Joe Biden to seek additional assistance as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on. 

Zelenskyy
3/9
Image: AP

He also met members of Congress and delivered an address at the National Archives building. 

Zelenskyy, Lloyd Austin
4/9
Image: AP

The embattled leader held a brief talk with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as Biden announced a new $325 million package. 

Zelenskyy in US
5/9
Image: AP

Zelenskyy, who is in the United States with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, laid a wreath at the 9/11 Pentagon memorial. 

Zelenskyy, Biden
6/9
Image: AP

Amid scrutiny, he assured Democrats and Republican leaders that Ukrainians "are winning" the war. 

Zelenskyy
7/9
Image: AP

Dressed in his classic olive outfit, Zelenskyy shored up support for Ukraine at the Capitol. 

Zelenskyy, Biden
8/9
Image: AP

Despite the criticism for the billions splurged on Ukraine, Biden called on world leaders to stand in solidarity with the nation as it fights against Russian hostilities. 

Zelenskyy, Biden
9/9
Image: AP

It marks Zelenskyy's second visit to Washington since the war began last February. 

