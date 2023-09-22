Zelenskyy Visits The US, Counts On Biden's Support In Fight Against Russia | In Pics

Quick links:
At the White House, he met US President Joe Biden to seek additional assistance as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on.
The embattled leader held a brief talk with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as Biden announced a new $325 million package.
Zelenskyy, who is in the United States with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, laid a wreath at the 9/11 Pentagon memorial.
Amid scrutiny, he assured Democrats and Republican leaders that Ukrainians "are winning" the war.
Despite the criticism for the billions splurged on Ukraine, Biden called on world leaders to stand in solidarity with the nation as it fights against Russian hostilities.