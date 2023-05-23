Zelenskyy Visits Vuhledar To Meet Ukrainian Troops, Announces Creation Of Marine Corps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday announced that he is establishing a Marine Corps to form new brigades and develop this army component. The announcement was made on Ukraine's President's official social media handle on the National Day of the Ukrainian Marines. Zelenskyy also visited the front lines area near Vuhledar and Marinka in the Donetsk region to speak with the Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian marines, said Zelenskyy, are “a brotherhood of strong and resilient fighters loyal to their beliefs and vocation, who always demonstrate speed, determination and results,” according to the statement released by his office.

Credit: Ukraine Presidential Office

Ukrainian Marines prove they're powerful force: Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian President noted, "Every day on the battlefield, the Ukrainian Marines prove that they are a powerful force that destroys the enemy, liberates Ukrainian lands, and performs the most difficult tasks in the most difficult conditions. And we need more of this force. That is why from today we are significantly increasing the potential of the Marines and creating the Marine Corps." Zelenskyy iterated that new brigades will have modern equipment and weapons to counter Russian aggression.

"I am honoured to be here today and congratulate you on the Day of the Naval Forces of Ukraine. [Today is] a special day. A special day for all Ukrainian citizens. A day of special courage, resilience, and strength of our Ukrainian Navy warriors," noted Ukraine's embattled leader. Ukraine, he noted, "will do everything to develop [this] important, strong branch of troops. To provide our infantry with modern weapons and equipment and to create new brigades of the Ukrainian Navy. We will have even more [soldiers] who know how to do even the impossible."

Kremlin-backed private paramilitary group PMC “Wagner” has declared that its assault detachments have taken full control of the beleaguered eastern city of Bakhmut or Artemovsk. Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a video address holding the Russian flag, said that the ruined salt-mining town with a pre-war population of 70,000 people, has completely fallen. Ukraine's deputy defense minister Ganna Malyar posted on Telegram that "heavy fighting in Bakhmut. The situation is critical". She added that Ukraine's troops were "holding the defense" in the city's "Airplane area".