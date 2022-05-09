Zelenskyy Vows To Defeat Russia On Victory Day, Says 'We Won Then. We Will Win Now'

“Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine and someone will not have any,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as he addressed his compatriots on Victory Day against Nazism. Marching on Khreschatyk Street in the country's capital Kyiv, he spoke about two victory days referring to triumph in world war II as well as Ukraine's victory in the ongoing war. The embattled leader said that his countrymen will win the war because they are fighting for their children. “We won then. We will win now. And Khreshchatyk will see the victory parade – the Victory of Ukraine!” he claimed as the war continued for its 11th week.

“We are fighting for our children's freedom, and therefore we will win. We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II, which killed more than eight million Ukrainians. Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone won't have any. We won then. We will win now. And Khreshchatyk will see the victory parade – the Victory of Ukraine! Happy Victory over Nazism Day!,” he said.

Recalling Independence day celebrations last year, he said that Ukrainian soldiers were marching on the Khreshchatyk street and ‘Mriya’ was flying high in the sky. However, Russia sabotaged everything.

“There is nothing more dangerous than an insidious enemy. But there is nothing more poisonous than a feigned friend. These are the word of philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda. We realized this truth on February 24 when a feigned friend started a war against Ukraine,” he said.

'We will not give a single piece of our land to Russia'

However, expressing Ukraine’s determination to deter the invaders, Zelesnkyy asserted that “we are free people who have their path. Today we are waging a war, and we will not give anyone a single piece of our land.” He further said that as the country celebrates triumph over Nazism, would not give a single piece of its history. He also said that Putin expected Ukraine to not celebrate Victory Day so that he gets a chance to justify the war as an operation to "denazify Ukraine."

Zelenskyy said, “We are fighting for a New Victory” adding that “the road is difficult but there is no doubt that we will win.”

(Image: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Facebook)