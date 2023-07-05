Zelenskyy Wants Action Against Russia's 'nuclear Plant Sabotage', Warns Of Global Disaster

In an imminent warning, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explicitly claimed that Russia's invading forces are planning to blow up the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. In his nightly address, Ukraine's President stressed that the "whole world must be aware" that the security of Europe broadly depends on the anticipated action of the occupiers on the nuclear power station, i.e. Russia.

"Russia must clearly understand: the world sees what scenarios terrorists are preparing for, and the world is ready to react," the leader of war-torn Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy alleged that explosives have been placed on the roofs of nuclear reactors at the power plant which is under the control of the Russian military. The UN atomic watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] has issued repeated warnings of the threat of nuclear disaster emanating from the plant. Zelesnkyy, in his dire warning, alleged that the Russians may soon sabotage the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and would later blame Ukraine.

"Radiation is a threat to everyone in the world, and a nuclear power plant must be fully protected against any radiation incidents," said Ukraine's President. "Different states of the world have their own intelligence and other capabilities to know exactly what is happening and who is to blame," he added.

Zelesnkyy asks world to act, invokes Kakhovka hydroelectric plant disaster

Ukraine's President cited intelligence collected by Kyiv, saying that his officials have "information that on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, the Russian military placed objects similar to explosives." He noted, "perhaps to simulate an impact on the station."

"The only source of danger for the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant is Russia itself, and no one else," warned the Ukrainian leader, perhaps in response to Russian counter-claims that Ukraine would attack the plant.

Zelenskyy invoked the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant while cautioning the world about how it caused a widespread environmental disaster and flooding in Southern Ukraine. He reiterated that a timely and large-scale response to the "terrorist attack against the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant" could have spared his country many casualties.

"To stop it is the duty of everyone in the world. No one can be left out because radiation does not leave anyone out," appealed Zelenskyy. Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, has six nuclear reactors and the Ukrainians are claiming that the explosives have been planted on the third and fourth reactors.