Zelenskyy Wants India, China And Latin America To Participate In 'peace Summit' To End War

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, said that he wants the participation of India and China at a "peace summit" to end the war provoked by Russia in Ukraine. Delivering a state address as his country marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, the embattled Ukrainian President also stressed that he intends to have the Latin American countries participate in the summit that he will attend "in person" even as “it’s very difficult for me to leave Ukraine”.

"He [Zelesnkyy] concedes that Ukraine has not paid enough attention to Africa, and to telling it about Russia's 'bloody' war. Wants a summit with Latin American countries and says he would attend in person," Guardian reported, quoting the leader of the war-torn Ukraine

China 'respects our territorial integrity': Zelenskyy

China's talks about "peace" in Ukraine is promising and Beijing’s interest is “not bad," Zelenskyy declared, adding that Beijing “respects our territorial integrity." "China has started talking about Ukraine, and that is not bad. The Chinese statement respects our territorial integrity," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying. Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy also thanked the UK PM Rishi Sunak, and the people of Britain for their “unwavering support” and “invaluable help during the hard times”.

Ukraine's President observed a moment of silence for the soldiers, and journalists killed during the conflict in the eastern flank of Europe. "I bow deeply to you for what you have been saying about Ukraine, and that the world is not forgetting Ukraine and is helping us," Zelenskyy stated. "I thank you all, and I want to thank your colleagues, who, unfortunately, are not with us anymore," he added. "It would be fair to honor the journalists with a minute of silence — those who will be in our memory," Ukraine's President said, according to the transcription of his speech.

Zelenskyy declared that he is "certain" Ukraine will fend off the Russian attacks "if we stay as one strong fist and work for a victory." Zelenskyy, however, refrained from giving a timeframe as to when the war would end. "Victory will be inevitable. I am certain there will be victory," Zelensky said, responding to a question from American broadcaster CNN. "We have everything for it. We have motivation, certainty, friends, and diplomacy. You have all come together for this," Zelenskyy furthermore noted.