As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to dramatically escalate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy on Tuesday said that Russia must “stop bombing” Ukrainian cities before dialogue on ceasefire could begin. After the first round of Kyiv-Moscow talks in Belarus yielded no progress, as expected by Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President spoke to foreign media outlets in a heavily guarded government compound.

Additionally, Zelenskyy called on NATO members to impose a no-fly zone to stop the Russian air force. He noted that it would be a preventative measure and note to drag the defence alliance into the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. While the Russian troops are appearing to target the civilian targets after starting the attack on 24 February, Zelenskyy and Ukrainians have pledged to not only fight the ‘enemy’ but also to stay in the country. The former Soviet Union member nation, Ukraine is also moving ahead towards the much-awaited European Union (EU) membership.

As grim developments continue, Zelenskyy set out his conditions for further talks with Russia in an interview with CNN and Reuters. In the joint interview, Zelenskyy said, “It’s necessary to at least stop bombing people, just stop the bombing and then sit down at the negotiating table”.

Notably, just as Zelenskyy was talking about Russia to stop bombing Ukrainian cities, the news had emerged on Tuesday that a Russian missile had destroyed a TV tower in the Ukrainian capital. Earlier on 1 March, Russian missiles had struck the heart of Kharkiv, one of the most prominent Ukrainian cities.

Zelenskyy demands security guarantees

Even though Ukraine has already received weapons shipments from several NATO members to resist the Russian forces and the West has imposed sanctions on Moscow, Zelenskyy has continued to urge the international community to ramp up support for Ukraine. He has also urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone for Russian planes. However, the Ukrainian President noted that his US counterpart Joe Biden had personally conveyed that such a measure was not possible at the time.

Ukraine is also pressing for an entry into NATO despite Russia’s objection to the same. In the joint interview to both media outlets, Zelenskyy said, “Our partners, if they are not ready to take Ukraine into NATO ... because Russia does not want Ukraine to be in NATO, should work out common security guarantees for Ukraine”

“This means that we have our territorial integrity, that our borders are protected, we have special relations with all our neighbours, we are completely safe, and the guarantors that give us security, they guarantee this legally,” he added.

(Image: AP)