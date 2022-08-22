As Ukraine is about to celebrate its Independence Day on August 24, the embattled President of the nation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that all the allies and partners of the country have been notified “about what the terrorist state [Russia] can prepare for this week”. In his night video address to the citizens, Zelenskyy said, “Today I spoke with President Macron about all the threats.” Indicating Russia’s possible assaults during the week Ukraine would celebrate its independence amid war, Zelenskyy even said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also aware of the situation. Further, Ukraine's President added, “The Secretary-General of the UN, I am sure, will also react.”

In his night speech, Zelenskyy revealed that he has sent clear messages to other international leaders as well. He claimed that the leaders are aware of what the "invaders" are doing and the dangers it poses. “And they understand that Ukraine will not tolerate this,” he noted.

Russia would carry out "nasty" assaults during Ukraine's Independence Day week: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy called for strength amid concerns over a possible Russian escalation. Zelenskyy warned that Russia would try to carry out something exceptionally nasty and cruel for next week when the Ukrainians would celebrate their Independence Day.

In a statement from the President’s office, he said, “We should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty... But in any other week during these six months, Russia did the same thing all the time – disgusting and cruel.”

Referring to the potential attack the Ukrainian President said, “We must all be strong enough to resist any enemy provocations.”

He continued that in order to make the invaders answer for all of their attacks and horror, the cities of Kharkiv and Donbas, Azovstal and Mykolaiv, the filtration camps, Bucha, Irpin, and all other cities must endure the provocations. Furthermore, in his recent night address, Zelenskyy highlighted that they eagerly anticipate this week, each year since it coincides with their major holidays, Ukraine's Flag Day and Independence Day.

He claimed, “And this week the occupiers definitely did not expect to be such... They could not have imagined... after six months of such a brutal war, we will celebrate our independence on our land and in our capital.”

Besides this, Zelenskyy also stressed that even on the 180th day of the brutal war with Russia, the vast majority of the population has no doubt Ukraine will emerge victorious. Ukraine's leader even mentioned that as Russia attacks the cities, they also strike at the "souls" and "feelings" of Ukrainians.

“They strike cruelly, cynically... And not only with propaganda, not only with lies. Tormenting people, all those who suffer the biggest pain... is one of the terrible means of pressure, which has become commonplace for Russia,” he added.

(Image: AP)