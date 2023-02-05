Zelenskyy Warns Battle In Eastern Ukraine 'getting Tough' As Fight For Bakhmut Rages On

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, Feb. 4 warned that the battle on his country's eastern front line was "getting tougher" as Ukrainian military and Russia's Wagner mercenaries ensued bloodiest fighting to seize the fortress city of Bakhmut. Russia's Defense Ministry is throwing "more and more troops into battle" to break the Ukrainian defenses, embattled Zelesnkyy warned in his video address. Russia's paramilitary Wagner Group heavily shelled the eastern Donetsk region, knocking out the power plant in the southern region of Odessa. At least 5,00,000 homes plunged into darkness with no electricity.

“I’ve often had to say the situation at the front is tough and is getting tougher, and it’s that time again. The invader is putting more and more of his forces into breaking down our defenses,” Zelenskyy said in video address. “It is very difficult now in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Lyman and other directions,” he continued.

Yarem Shooter:

Today I visited the southern streets of Bakhmut, which are controlled by units of the Wagner PMC.



And at about the same time, from the other side of the city, the “musicians” entered the northern district of Stupka. pic.twitter.com/BOxX8mCYmt — Donbass Devushka (@PeImeniPusha) February 4, 2023

Head of Russia's shadowy mercenaries group PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement that the in the northern quarters of Artemovsk [Bakhmut], fierce battles are going on for every street, every house, every stairwell. He claimed that the troops were locked into intense battle as the Ukrainian army is not retreating. "The Ukrainian armed forces are fighting to the last," he noted in an update about the battle in the heart of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy on Friday had asserted that his troops will fight for Bakhmut "as long as they can." Meanwhile, British defense ministry in its war intelligence update stated that over the last week, Russia has "continued to make small advances in its attempt to encircle the Donbass town of Bakhmut." It added that at least two main roads into the city for Ukrainian troops "are likely now both threatened by direct fire, following the Russian advances."

"Bakhmut is increasingly isolated," said British defence ministry.

Amid heavy shellings from wagner, Ukrainian soldiers prepare barricades in Bakhmut. Credit: AP

'It’s hell on earth: Wagner advancing on bodies of own troops'

Russia's troops escalated their onslaught in Bakhmut with a prewar population of 80,000, escalating the months-long battle to death and devastation. “Everything is completely destroyed. There is almost no life left,” Zelenskyy had described the assaults on the city. “The whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes,” he had said, adding "this is what madness looks like.” Wagner had recently announced that it captured the salt city of Soledar located some 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Bakhmut as the city turned into a "cauldron" of war. Wagner's 'human wave' assaults left Bakhmut strewn with the bodies of soldiers.

“It’s hell on earth right now; I can’t find enough words to describe it,” a Ukrainian soldier Petro Voloschenko, told an Associated Press reporter in a sentimental tone laden with emotions over bodies of his comrades.

Credit: Twitter/@ChrisO_wiki

Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Malyar, in her remarks said that Russia is throwing “a large number of storm groups” to take control of Bakhmut "advancing literally on the bodies of their own soldiers." They are launching barrages of artillery, rocket launchers and mortars literally hitting their own troops. The battle in eastern Donbass is "relentless," Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Donetsk region’s Kyiv-appointed governor described. The Russian army has reduced the region into a dump of rubble using all kinds of weapons in their "scorched-earth tactics,” he noted in a televised statement. He accused deadly Wagner fighters of waging a war "without rules". Pro-Kremlin head of occupied Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, told state TV that there are “good prospects” for Russian soldiers for taking over Bakhmut soon.