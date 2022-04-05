As the Moscow-Kyiv war entered day 41, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the number of civilian killings in liberated cities of the war-torn nation is expected to be "much higher" than Bucha. In a video message on Monday, Zelenskyy called on international journalists to visit Bucha, about 20 miles northwest of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, and other recently freed towns of Borodyanka in order to "document" civilian killings that will help expedite war crime investigation against Russian Federation, Sky News reported.

“There is already information that the number of victims of the occupiers may be even higher in Borodyanka and some other liberated cities. In many villages of the liberated districts of the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers did things that the locals had not seen even during the Nazi occupation 80 years ago. The occupiers will definitely bear responsibility for this,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy's remarks came after he visited Bucha town on the outskirts of Kyiv earlier on Monday. Notably, this was the first time since the beginning of the war on February 24 that the Ukrainian President left the country's capital to personally oversee the situation in the ill-fated town after Russian withdrawal. According to international media reports, over 300 mutilated civilian bodies were discovered lying in streets and mass graves, which Zelenskyy sees as "genocide."

During his video message, Zelenskyy went on to say that he would address the United Nations Council on Tuesday as the crisis in Ukraine continued for over 40 days now. Later in a virtual address to the Romanian parliament, Zelenskyy stated that the withdrawing Russian invaders "tortured people and we have every reason to believe that there are many more people killed."

[Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Bucha town on the outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday, April 3. Image: AP]

Over 300 recovered in battle-scarred Bucha, claims Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities on Sunday claimed that Russian forces carried out a "massacre" in Bucha. Images and videos of corpses, allegedly shot dead by Russian invaders, lying on streets with hands tied, shoved in mass graves and yards surfaced on the internet. The visual evidence has sparked worldwide outrage among leaders and human rights organisations, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply shocked" by the images of civilians killed in Bucha. In a Twitter post, he called for an "independent investigation" to ascertain effective accountability for the mass killings. Zelenskyy referred to the gruesome killings as "genocide." Meanwhile, US Joe Biden on Monday called for a "war crime trial" over the alleged atrocities. Further, slamming Russian President Vladimir Putin for the "war crimes" in Bucha, Biden informed that he is "seeking more sanctions" on Moscow.

Russia denies role in Bucha 'genocide'

Responding to the claims of Ukrainian authorities, Russia on Sunday denied its role in the mass murder of hundreds in Bucha. The Russian Defence Ministry termed the footage and photographs of the deceased as "provocative" and a "staged performance" by Kyiv after Ukrainian troops recaptured the town on Saturday. "All the photos and videos published by the Kyiv regime, allegedly testifying to the "crimes" of Russian servicemen in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, are another provocation," Moscow said. The ministry also claimed that Russian forces had evacuated the town on March 30, leaving the civilians at freedom to "move around the town." Earlier Moscow had also denied allegations of war crimes.

(Image: AP)