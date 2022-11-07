Amid the ongoing brutal conflict in Eastern Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned against the possible Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Addressing the citizens, the Ukrainian President said in his nightly speech, “The terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First of all, energy.” He even claimed that for this Russia specifically requires Iranian missiles.

Furthermore, referring to the attack on energy infrastructure, Zelenskyy said, “We are preparing to respond.”

In the night speech, the embattled President also highlighted that the stabilisation blackouts were still in effect as of Sunday evening in the nation's capital Kyiv and six other locations. Over 4.5 million people lack access to electricity, he said. Most of them are currently in Kyiv and the surrounding area.

The President even informed that he conducted a number of special meetings over the course of the week with leaders from the government, energy corporations, and regional governments to discuss potential energy-related scenarios. They have carefully evaluated every circumstance and planned the necessary responses, he said.

Russian military struck 35 villages throughout seven districts over the weekend

As per the President's office, on Saturday and Sunday, the Russian military fired four missiles and carried out 19 airstrikes, which had impacted more than 35 villages throughout seven districts, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the northeast to Kherson and Mykolaiv in the south, Associated Press reported.

Over the last month, Russia has concentrated on attacking energy infrastructure, leading to nationwide power outages and shortages. On Sunday, Kyiv's capital was set to experience hourly blackouts that would alternate between different portions of the roughly 3 million people city and its surroundings. The Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, as well as Poltava districts, were also expected to experience rolling blackouts, according to a Telegram message by Ukraine's state-owned energy company, Ukrenergo.

Besides this, during the speech, Zelenskyy said he has spoken with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. They have discussed how to help in rebuilding Ukraine's energy infrastructure and industry. Further, the President said that they also talked about putting further pressure on the Iranian government.

According to Zelenskyy, “The whole world will know that the Iranian regime helps Russia prolong this war, and therefore prolong the effect of those threats to the world provoked precisely by the Russian war.” He asserted that they would be closer to peace if it weren't for Iran providing the aggressor with weapons. He claimed, “And this means closer to a complete solution to the food crisis. Closer to solving the cost-of-living crisis. Closer to stabilization at the energy market.”

(Image: AP)