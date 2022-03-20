On Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a third world war if talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin fail. President Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but warned that failure would result in a third World War.

"I'm ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war. I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War," Zelenskyy said during a video address.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict entered its fourth week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered a dire warning to Russia, claiming that the country will bear the brunt of the conflict for decades. While Zelenskyy urged Moscow to engage in genuine bilateral talks and end its invasion of Ukraine, Russia announced that its hypersonic missiles had destroyed a large underground missile and aircraft ammunition storage facility in western Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk area.

Siege of Mariupol would go down in history: Zelenskyy

Further, President Zelenskyy said on March 20 that the siege of Mariupol would go down in history for what he called Russian troops' war crimes. The Ukraine President remarked in a video address, "To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come."

Meanwhile, the United Nations' World Food Programme stated on Saturday that humanitarian agencies are having difficulty reaching those besieged in Ukrainian cities surrounded by Russian forces. According to the UN refugee chief, 10 million people, or more than a quarter of the population, have fled their homes in Ukraine due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP