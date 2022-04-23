Zelenskyy Warns Other Countries Of Ukraine-like Invasion By Russia; 'Just The Beginning'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday warned that Russia is eyeing other countries where its forces have occupied territories to launch a full-blown invasion. In his address late on Friday, Ukraine’s president stressed that the invasion of his own country “is just the beginning,” and that Moscow has plans to launch a so-called military operation into the other EU nations. “All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us because we are the first in line. And who will come next?” Zelenskyy said.

Zelesnskyy expresses concerns about Russia’s central military district's comments

Zelesnkyy cited the deputy commander of Russia’s central military district, Rustam Minnekayev, who announced that after the full control over southern Ukraine Russian troops will establish a land corridor that would give it access to Transnistria, a breakaway Russian-occupied part of Moldova where at least 1,500 to 2,000 Russian soldiers are stationed. This would also cut off Ukraine’s access to the world as Russians would control the cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa. As the Russian commander revealed his troops' strategy in the 'second phase' of the military intervention, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry derided the act as “imperialism”.

“They stopped hiding it,” the ministry said on Telegram. “Russia acknowledged that the goal of the ‘second phase’ of the war is not victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. Imperialism as it is.”

While Russia claims that it is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine against the "neo-Nazi" far-right nationalist Azov battalion that has oppressed Russian speaking population in the Donbass, reports of Ukrainian civilian casualties and mass killings have shocked the world. Shortly after the comments of Russia's deputy military commander, Moldova’s foreign ministry said it summoned Moscow’s ambassador on Friday to express “deep concern” regarding the entire situation. Moldova had also submitted its first EU membership questionnaire on April 22 exploring its options to defend its territorial sovereignty and taking examples from the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also accused Russia of falsifying the independence referendum in the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and has asked the residents not to hand their personal information or passport details to the Russian troops. In a video message, Zelenskyy said, "This is not to help you... This is aimed to falsify the so-called referendum on your land if an order comes from Moscow to stage such a show." He added, "This is the reality. Be careful."