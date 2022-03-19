Zelenskyy Warns Putin To Hold Negotiations; 'Act Now Or Suffer Losses For Generations'

As the tragedy continues to unfold in war-torn Ukraine, embattled President Zelensky on the 24th Day of the escalated tensions, re-iterated his call for ‘direct talks with Moscow’ to halt further devastation and collateral damage. In a stern message sent across the border to the Kremlin leaders, the Ukrainian President warned Moscow on falling in line right now or suffering for ‘several generations.’

The message resounded Zelensky’s affirmed stance of not bending its knees in front of Russia’s superior armed forces. Although seeking negotiations, Zelensky maintained that brave Ukrainians are not scared of invading forces and their supremacy on the battleground has been worn out by the retaliating Ukrainian soldiers.

'Act now, or suffer for several generations': Zelensky warns Putin

He asserted that if not acted now, it will take Russia several generations to recover from the losses incurred in the war. He further claimed that Russian forces have suffered tremendous losses and their advance has virtually stalled, with lengthy columns of troops halting in Kyiv's suburbs.

In view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the war-torn country, Zelenskyy indicated that the only way to establish a settlement without jeopardising Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity was for honest conversations "without stalling."

"I want everyone to hear me now, especially I want them to hear me in Moscow. It’s time to meet, time to talk, time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine, or else Russia will face such losses that several generations will not be enough for it to rise back up," Zelenskyy said.

'War must be stopped': Ukraine Prez

The Ukrainian President also emphasised that Kyiv has insisted on discussion and solutions for peace for a long time. "War must be stopped. The Ukrainian proposal is on the table," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that the peace talks with Moscow may last at least "several weeks" even though there were indications that Moscow’s position has evolved to being more "adequate."

Podolyak stated that the peace talks may last longer between the two nations due to several issues that are incompatible with them. Mykhailo Podolyak, who is a part of the negotiation team for Ukraine, took to his Twitter and said that Ukraine's position remains unchanged and the key points during the negotiation with the Russian side were security guarantees, a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops, and the political solution of disputed regions.

Image: AP