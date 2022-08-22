Amid concerns of a possible "nasty" attack from Russian troops, Ukraine asserted it would cut all possibilities of negotiations with Moscow if it arranges a show trial of captured Ukrainian troops. The staunch statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came during a nightly address to the nation on Sunday. According to the war-embattled President, "Russia will cut itself off from negotiations if it organises a show trial of captured Ukrainian defenders."

Notably, a "show trial" is a public trial wherein the judicial authorities have already determined the guilt or innocence of the defendant. The same had been echoed by the Ukrainian head on several occasions.

Zelenskyy's staunch warning to Russia

The matter came into light after Russia publicly acknowledged that it had captured more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops guarding the Azovstal Steel Plant situated in Mariupol. Earlier last month, Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart for negotiations but added he would only proceed "if Moscow assures Mariupol troops are not harmed". However, this time, he reacted strongly and said, "No matter what the occupiers are thewill be the line beyond which any negotiations are impossible. Russia will cut itself off from the negotiations. There will be no more conversations," he warned his Russian counterpart.

Further, during the address to the nation on Sunday, Zelenskyy ascertained Russia would further escalate the war as the daughter of a pro-Kremlin ideologue commonly known as “Putin’s brain” was killed in a car explosion on Saturday. While Ukraine has denied its involvement in the killing, the Ukrainian President ascertained that the countrymen might undergo the most significant pain and the greatest difficulties. According to Zelenskyy, Moscow could take revenge for the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin-- whose role in the ongoing war has been widely acclaimed by the Kremlin.

Russian envoy believes prolonged conflict could decrease the possibility of a diplomatic solution

Meanwhile, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, during an interview with Financial Times, expressed that he sees no hope of returning to the negotiations table if the war stretches for a long time. "The more the conflict goes on, the more difficult it will be to have a diplomatic solution. I did not see any possibility for diplomatic contacts between the parties," he told FT. Furthermore, he slammed the West for supporting and delivering lethal weapons to Ukraine and added this would not bring peace any time soon. While answering the possibility of a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, he rejected the claims and pointed out, "Russian troops are just guarding it. Just securing it. Why should we shell it? "

Image: AP