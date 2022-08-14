Zelenskyy Warns Russia, Says 'will Target' Those Who Shoot At The Zaporizhzhia NPP

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday issued a warning by saying that security forces would target any Russian troops who fire at the besieged Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Addressing the nation’s citizens during a night speech, Zelenskyy said, "Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the plant or shoots under the cover of the plant, must understand that he is becoming a special target for our intelligence, for our secret service, for our army."

The Ukrainian leader further stated that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is being used by the occupants in an 'extremely cynical' way to intimidate people. In a bid to launch attacks on the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, Russians actually conceal themselves behind the plant, he said while accusing Moscow of provoking Ukraine by shelling nuclear power plant land and sending more of their soldiers to threaten Ukraine and the free world.

Russia's nuclear industry would be completely cut off by the new sanctions: Zelenskyy

Speaking about shelling on Zaporizhzhia NPP, he said: “Every day of the stay of the Russian contingent on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and in the neighboring regions of our country increases the radiation threat to Europe so much that even at the peak moments of the confrontation during the Cold War, this did not happen.” He even called for more sanctions against Russia and said diplomats from Ukraine and its alliance partners will use every effort to get Russia's nuclear industry completely cut off by the new sanctions.

Zelenskyy appreciated all those who stand up for this approach, resist pressure from Russian terrorists, and guard Ukraine and the rest of the globe from the nuclear menace posed by the invaders. He has been grateful to all of his energy employees who help the Zaporizhzhia plant and Ukraine's energy infrastructure run smoothly.

Meanwhile, according to Petro Kotin, the President of the state nuclear corporation Energoatom, one operational transmission line presently connects the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station to Ukraine's electricity grid. Kotin asserted that if Russian forces disrupt the transmission cable, the facility would enter "blackout mode," Interfax reported. According to him, during the bombardment Russian forces damaged the lines, supplying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility with energy, posing a "great threat" to it. He emphasised that the nuclear plant's link to Ukraine's electrical infrastructure through a single line is extremely hazardous for the facility.

It is important to mention that the high-voltage line was damaged by Russian troops' shelling, which forced one of the three operational power units to be disconnected from the network. In a statement posted on Telegram, Energoatom warned that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continues to operate with a potential for radiation and fire safety violations.

(Image: AP)