As the Russian attack in Ukraine continues for the 46th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russia's aggression is not just limited to Ukraine and is aimed at all of Europe. He further said that stopping the invasion of Ukraine is important for the security of all democracies. As per a report by The Associated Press, he said, "Russian aggression is not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone and the entire European project is a target for Russia. That is why it is the moral duty of all democracies, all the forces of Europe, to support Ukraine’s desire for peace."

Zelenskyy's remarks came as citizens continue to leave the eastern part of the country ahead of an impending invasion. He also congratulated the president of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Canada for organising a global fundraising event that raised more than 10 billion euros (over Rs 82K crores) for Ukrainians who have fled their homes. Ukraine's government has urged residents to flee the country ahead of a Russian-led onslaught in the east.

13-kilometre convoy of military vehicles heading south

Maxar satellite images revealed a 13-kilometre convoy of military vehicles heading south through the Ukrainian town of Velykyi Burluk to the Donbass region, according to the AP report. Western military analysts suggest that from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, in the north to Kherson, in the south, a swath of eastern Ukraine is under Russian control.

Despite Russia's continuous attack on Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that he is determined to find a peaceful conclusion to the conflict in an interview with The Associated Press. However, he admitted that peace will most likely take time to come. So far, neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor other high-ranking Russian officials have participated in the discussions. Zelenskyy also said, "We have to fight, but fight for life. You can’t fight for dust when there is nothing and no people. That’s why it is important to stop this war."

Ukrainian leaders urge West to supply more armaments

Ukrainian leaders have urged Western powers to supply more armaments and impose additional sanctions on Russia, including the exclusion of Russian institutions from the global financial system and a total EU embargo on Russian gas and oil.

When questioned if the weapons and equipment Ukraine has received from the West are adequate to change the result of the war, Zelenskyy said that it is not enough.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)