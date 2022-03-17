Zelenskyy Warns Vladimir Putin, Says Ignoring ICJ's Order Will Isolate Russia Further

Hours after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered its order urging Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called on Moscow to "immediately" halt its actions in its ex-Soviet neighbour. Noting the ICJ verdict as a "complete victory," Zelenskyy warned that if Russia failed to comply with the same, it would isolate Moscow even further. "The order is binding under international law," Zelenskyy highlighted, in a Twitter post hailing ICJ's ruling.

Zelenskyy's remarks come against the backdrop of the ongoing colossal war between Russia and Ukraine that began on February 24. Following Russia's unprovoked attack, Ukraine had filed a lawsuit at the UN apex court of justice accusing Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. The "Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment on the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine vs Russian Federation)" suit was heard in the presence of a bench headed by President of ICJ John E. Donoghue. The bench touched on the evidence in the case filed, statements made by officials of Ukraine and Russia and opined that the jurisdiction of the world body can be invoked.

ICJ verdict in Ukraine case

The court bench on Wednesday delivered a verdict urging Russia to immediately stop violence in Ukraine by a vote of 13:2. Reading out the verdict, Judge Donoghue outlined that Russia's non-appearance "does give a negative impact" on the hearing, however, "the non-presence of any party does not mean that justice won't be served." He highlighted that the court has observed a dispute in a disagreement in the point of law. The court indicated that Russia shall stop all organisations controlled by it and not take any more actions.

Russia skipped hearing over 'apparent absurdity of case'

Russia had skipped the hearings of the case on March 7 & 8, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova dubbing the lawsuit as "apparent absurdity." Russia chose to remain absent even after Registrar sent certified copies of the application and requested for indication of temporary measures to the Russian Federation shortly after the case was filed, Judge Donoghue had said. Speaking at the court briefing, the Ukrainian representative had also accused Russia of "demonifying" Ukraine.

