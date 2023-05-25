Zelenskyy Welcomes EU's Decision To Extend 'trade Concessions' To Ukraine For One-year

The European Union (EU) has announced the adoption of a regulation renewing the suspension of customs duties, quotas, and trade defense measures on Ukrainian exports for an additional year, until June 2024. The move highlights the EU's unwavering political and economic support for Ukraine, which continues to face Russia's military invasion.

By extending these measures, the EU aims to help Ukraine maintain stability in its trade relations and sustain its economy amidst challenging circumstances. Alongside substantial military, financial, and humanitarian assistance, this trade concession plays a crucial role in Ukraine's long-term recovery. Russia's invasion has had a devastating impact on Ukraine's economy, and the renewed Autonomous Trade Measures unequivocally support the country. Furthermore, these measures provide the EU with a means to protect its internal market should there be a significant increase in imports of certain agricultural products.

EU's move will help Ukraine in its long-term recovery?

Johan Forssell, the Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, emphasised the importance of the decision, stating, "Coupled with extensive military, financial, and humanitarian support, this is crucial to help Ukraine in its long-term recovery."

I welcome today's decision of the @EUCouncil to extend temporary trade liberalization for Ukrainian products for another year. The full abolition of duties and quotas has been extended until June 2024. As we move towards the EU, this temporary liberalization should become… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 25, 2023

The adopted regulation will be applicable for a one-year period, providing Ukrainian exporters continued access to the EU market under preferential conditions. The decision has been welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed his gratitude to all EU member states for their support. Zelenskyy sees the extension of temporary trade liberalisation as a significant step toward Ukraine's EU accession. However, he also stressed the need for this temporary concession to evolve into a permanent arrangement without exceptions or restrictions as Ukraine progresses on its path toward EU integration.