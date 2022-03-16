Zelenskyy Welcomes ICJ Verdict, Avers 'Ukraine Has Won A Complete Victory'

After the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ordered Russia to suspend its invasion, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded the ruling, calling it a 'complete victory.' Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy stated that the order is binding on Russia under international law, and ignoring it will drive the Russian Federation into greater isolation.

"Ukraine has won a complete victory in the case against Russia in the International Court of Justice. The court ordered Russia to immediately stop the invasion of Ukraine. The order is binding on Russia under international law. Ignoring the decision will drive The Russian Federation into even greater isolation," said Zelenskyy.

Україна здобула повну перемогу у справі проти Росії в Міжнародному суді ООН. Суд зобов’язав РФ негайно припинити вторгнення в Україну. Наказ є обов'язковим до виконання Росією згідно з міжнародним правом. Ігнорування рішення зажене РФ у ще більшу ізоляцію. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 16, 2022

ICJ calls on Russia to immediately suspend operation in Ukraine

A week after the arguments concluded, the International Court of Justice on Wednesday announced its verdict in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. The bench headed by ICJ President John E. Donoghue, ICJ Vice President Kirill Gevorgian and other judges, touched on the evidence in the case filed, statements made by the officials of Ukraine and Russia, and opined that jurisdiction of the world body can be invoked.

In its order, the court said that Russia shall immediately suspend the operation (13:2 votes), and shall stop all organisations controlled by it shall not take any more action (13:2 votes).

The court bench headed by President John E. Donoghue, reading the verdict, outlined with regret that Russia did not partake in the proceeding. "The non-appearance of a party does give a negative impact as the court might have received good assistance from the other side as well. However, the non-presence of any party doesn't mean that justice won't be served," Donoghue said.

Citing the security council meeting, he said, "There it was pointed out that Special Military Operation had begun to prevent people from the acts of genocide. In response to Russian allegations, Ukraine has denied all the allegations. At the present stage, Court is not obliged to determine whether there has been a violation, it would happen, only on the stage of merits. However, the facts above are enough to say prima facie that there is a dispute between Ukraine & Russia. A link shall be established between the rights being violated and the provisional measures being sought."