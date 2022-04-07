Even as Ukraine is reeling from the horror of the Bucha massacre, the country is willing to have talks with Russia to end the war, Voldodymr Zelenskyy told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive interview on Thursday. The Ukrainian president stressed that he was extremely keen to bring hostilities to an end as the war was on his country's territory. Moreover, he expressed a desire for the return of refugees and the commencement of economic activities in Ukraine. While conceding that the people of Ukraine will be against his having a direct dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy asserted that he was willing to take all possible steps to end the war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, "I think there is no other willingness but to put an end to this war. Before this large-scale invasion of the 24th of February and throughout these 8 years- believe me, the same willingness remained. When I became the President, the willingness was always the same. We want to put an end to this war. This war is on our territory. It is not on the territory of Russia."

The Ukrainian president added, "I am interested in putting an end to the war, ensuring the return of citizens of Ukraine from other countries and to restore economic activity and economic stability. Ane even more important, I don't want to have shelling. I don't want to lose citizens of Ukraine. Apart from the strong position, we have due to the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanks to the weapons, we are clearly demonstrating that every day. And thanks to the diplomatic efforts, we are ready to conduct negotiations with the leader of the Russian Federation despite how difficult it might be after Bucha and other events."

#ArnabZelenskyyInterview | We want to put an end to this war, it is on our territory. It's a war between Russia and Ukraine on our territory. I don't want to lose civilian lives: @ZelenskyyUa speaks to Arnab



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fIdo0X59L9 pic.twitter.com/ZaMbDCOHdz — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on February 21 after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic. Located in eastern Ukraine, these regions have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The situation took a turn for the worse after the Russian President formally declared a military operation in Ukraine three days later targeted at demilitarisation and denazification of the country. While the US and other European countries have imposed a range of sanctions on Russia, the latter has refused to relent.

While several rounds of talks have been held to ensure a ceasefire, the situation worsened after Ukraine accused the Russian forces of killing nearly 300 civilians during their occupation of Bucha, which lies 37 km northwest of the Kyiv city centre. While visiting the massacre site recently, Zelenskyy told the media, "Every day people are found there in barrels, in cellars, strangled and simply tortured". He affirmed that Ukraine won't rest until it has identified the perpetrators of these atrocities. However, Russia has denied this charge.