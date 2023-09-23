Zelenskyy Wraps Up Canada Visit With Impassioned Speech To Parliamentarians: See Pics

Quick links:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Canada on Thursday to seek support as the Russia-Ukraine war drags on.
He landed in the Canadian capital of Ottawa after meeting US President Joe Biden in Washington.
The president thanked Canada for financial aid and for providing refuge to Ukrainians fleeing the war.
He also shared his hope of seeing a monument commemorating Ukraine's future victory over Russia, “maybe in Edmonton."
Meanwhile, Trudeau said that the visit was an opportunity to show “how strongly and unequivocally we stand with Ukraine."