Last Updated:

Zelenskyy Wraps Up Canada Visit With Impassioned Speech To Parliamentarians: See Pics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first visit to Canada since the war broke out last year. On Friday, he addressed the Canadian Parliament.

Russia Ukraine Crisis
 
| Written By
Deeksha Sharma
Zelenskyy in Canada
1/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Canada on Thursday to seek support as the Russia-Ukraine war drags on.

Zelenskyy in Canada
2/10
Image: AP

He landed in the Canadian capital of Ottawa after meeting US President Joe Biden in Washington. 

Zelenskyy in Canada
3/10
Image: AP

Zelenskyy was welcomed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

Zelenskyy in Canada
4/10
Image: AP

The president thanked Canada for financial aid and for providing refuge to Ukrainians fleeing the war. 

Zelenskyy in Canada
5/10
Image: AP

He addressed the Canadian Parliament and vowed that Moscow "will lose" the war against Kyiv. 

Zelenskyy in Canada
6/10
Image: AP

He also shared his hope of seeing a monument commemorating Ukraine's future victory over Russia, “maybe in Edmonton."  

Zelenskyy in Canada
7/10
Image: AP

It marks Zelenskyy's first visit to Canada since the war broke out in February 2022.

Zelenskyy in Canada
8/10
Image: AP

Meanwhile, Trudeau said that the visit was an opportunity to show “how strongly and unequivocally we stand with Ukraine." 

Zelenskyy in Canada
9/10
Image: AP

The duo also took part in a rally in Toronto with the local Ukrainian diaspora. 

Zelenskyy in Canada
10/10
Image: AP

So far, Ottawa has provided almost $9 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Kim Jong Un leaves Russia, concluding longest foreign trip since 2011 | In Pics

Kim Jong Un leaves Russia, concluding longest foreign trip since 2011 | In Pics
In Pics: Life of Afghans under Taliban regime from lens of an old-style box camera

In Pics: Life of Afghans under Taliban regime from lens of an old-style box camera